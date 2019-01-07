Try 1 month for 99¢

Thomas Fernandez, 50, of Pocatello formerly from Jerome passed away December 3, 2018 at Bingham Memorial, Blackfoot. Local services will be announced.

Lisa Gayle Henslee, 57, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Twin Falls Care Center in Twin Falls. No funeral service will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

John Cabbage, 90, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Load comments