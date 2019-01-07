Thomas Fernandez, 50, of Pocatello formerly from Jerome passed away December 3, 2018 at Bingham Memorial, Blackfoot. Local services will be announced.
Lisa Gayle Henslee, 57, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Twin Falls Care Center in Twin Falls. No funeral service will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
John Cabbage, 90, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.