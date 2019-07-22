Nadine Nevelle Christensen, a 93-year-old former Burley resident, presently of Meridian, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Meridian. Service arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Brenda Bolton, 75, of Twin Falls, died, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Kenneth Cordier, 58, of Twin Falls passed away July 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Russell Billings, 75, of Hagerman passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Maria C. Covarrubias, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
James “Jimmy” Lewis Hall, 84, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Bridgeview Independent Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Delmer G McNary, age 80, passed away July 19, 2019 at St. Luke’s in Twin Falls.
Carol Boudreau, 78, of Dietrich died July 21, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Traci Luann Perron, 49, of Dietrich died July 21, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Mary Elizabeth Lunsford Cory, 94 of Twin Falls, passed away July 20, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Robert Kopp, 79 of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
