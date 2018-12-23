Guillermo Fuentes, 54, of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at a local hospital. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Karen Dey, 79, of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Gael Animas, baby boy of Gustavo and Ernerstina Animas, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Teresa Deanne Massie, 70 of Twin Falls passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Betty Josephine Faught, 79, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Twin Falls, ID passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Sandra L. Williams, 70, a resident of Kimberly, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Oakcreek Care Center in Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Mary J Brown, 94, passed away in Boise Idaho on December 17, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home.
Leslie Dean Savage passed away in Twin Falls at St. Luke’s Hospital on Dec. 21, 2018. Les was cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter. Davis Rose Mortuary, American Falls.
Patrick “Pat” Ray Russell, 70, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Owen Jeffrey Toone, 65, a resident of Buhl and formerly of Oregon, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Local funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
