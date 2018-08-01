William “Bill” G. Miller, 65, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Emma Charlene Graff, 74, of Hazelton passed away on Monday July 30, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
