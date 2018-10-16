Beverly Parsons, an 86-year-old Burley resident, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018, at her home in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Robert J. Taylor, 81, of Wendell, died Sunday, October 14, 2018 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Elois Ann “Ivie” Sites, 86, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Bell Mountain Village and Care Center in Bellevue, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
