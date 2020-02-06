Leonard Dean Shipley, 78, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Jackie Lee “Jack” Dunham, 78, of St. George, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Doris Lucille Haley, of Orofino, formely of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in Orofino, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Audrey Lewis Kinsman, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at her daughters residence. Local arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. To pay condolences please visit reynoldschapel.com
Larry Blaine Mann, 68, of Burley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at El Caporal Mexican Restaurant in Burley, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
