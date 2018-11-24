Kristoffer Alan McLeroy, 44, of Buhl, passed away November 21, 2018 at his home. No funeral services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
William Gale Stimpson, 85, of Kimberly, died Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Genesis Twin Falls Care Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
James Owens, a 66-year-old resident of Albion, died November 23, 2018 at his home. There will be no formal services as per James’ request.
Eva Dickson, 91, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on November 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lindon Jones, 19, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 in Rupert, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Judith Joan Reece, 75, of Jerome passed away Friday evening, November 23, 2018 at Creekside Residential Care Center in Jerome, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome, Idaho.
Elsie Agnes Jacokes, 97, of Jerome passed away Friday evening, November 23, 2018 at the Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care in Eagle, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome, Idaho.
Judy Tipton, 67, of Hansen, died Saturday, November 24, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
