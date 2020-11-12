Death Notices

Edna Marie Caresia, 85, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ruby Harner, 87, of Buhl, passed away quietly on November 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Wayne D. Jagels, 76, of Garden City, passed to his eternal home with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. An obituary will follow and a celebration of Wayne’s life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are by Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Kimiko Semba, 95, passed away November 10, 2020, at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.