Buster Melvin Armbrister, 90, of Jerome and Glenns Ferry, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Annabelle Isaacs, 90, a resident of Buhl, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 near Mountain Home, Idaho of injuries in an auto accident. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Derek Lynn “Rick” Cantrell, 58, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Colleen E. Bishop, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at DeSano Place Suites in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Rosie Saldana, 71, of Burley passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cassia Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Allen Bruce Draper, an 87-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Arlis Louise Ferlic, a 94-year-old former resident of Burley, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Lewiston, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Royce Odell Tolman, a 76-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mountain View Christian Center, 317 W. 27th St., in Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service.
Russell W. Kiester, 98, of Filer passed away on Thursday, February 21 , 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
