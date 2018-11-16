Wilma June Molsee, 93, of Filer, Idaho died Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at her home. Service arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park of Twin Falls.
Frank L. Bear, 85, of Richfield died November 15, 2018 at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Don Bruce, 63, of Twin Falls passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at his home. Services for Don will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
