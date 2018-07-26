Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Edward John Wegrzyniak, 67, a resident of Shoshone, passed away July 25, 2018 in Shoshone. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City; www.bowmanfuneral.com

Gabriel LeLand Kellum stillborn son of Rick and Shaylene Kellum passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Richard “Dick” Shotwell, 83, of Filer, passed away July 24, 2018 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Shirley C. Baumler, 89, of Hagerman, passed away at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman on July 24, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 No. 18th East, in Mountain Home.

