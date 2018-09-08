Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Clara Wren, 87, of Rupert, passed away September 6, 2018 at Park View Care & Rehabilitation Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

Elda Mae Huff, 84, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are in the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Glenda Snyder, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away on September 8, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Joel Wendell McNish, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday evening, September 7, 2018 at his home. Services are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Tags

Load comments