Mildred Pearl Braden, 103 of Boise, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Nelda Jean Spurgeon, a 78-year-old Burley resident, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Domingo Arredondo, a 79-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home on May 19, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

