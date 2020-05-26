Death Notices

You are the owner of this article.
Frederick B. Walker, age 67 of Twin Falls, passed away May 22, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Boyd Roy Booth, 87, of South Ogden, Utah, and formerly of Malta, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, with Bishop Dallan Spencer officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Wilma J. (Willie) Scheel, 77, a resident of Boise, passed away May 22, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com

Mark Wayne Sexton, 55 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday May 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Destiny R. Martin, 36, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

