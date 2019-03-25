Naomi Short, 88, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Agnes “Aggie” Wilson, 98, of Buhl, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at a Shoshone care facility. Cremation is under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Paul Frederick Bach, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away March 24, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Richard Dean Hopkins, 71, of Filer passed away on Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
