Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Terry Foster, 60, of Twin Falls, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Teresa Maria Jensen, 60, of Filer, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Dennis Kay Manning, 67, of Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Michael E. Lee, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at a local care center. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Samuel A. Silvey, 84, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at The Canyons Retirement Community. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Taci L. Garner, 56, of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.