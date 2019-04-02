Try 3 months for $3

Mary Alice Florence, 95, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at a local hospital. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Gregory Black, 89, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Shae Mayner, 42, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019

Holli A. Bloxham, 51, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Russell Catterson, 92, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday April 1, 2019 at Willowbrook Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Donald Ira Sprenger, an 80-year-old Paul resident, passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

