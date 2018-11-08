Etta Dell Sparks, age 83, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at St. Luke’s Elmore Hospital, in Mountain Home, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 No. 18th East, in Mtn Home.
Larry Leonard Sisiam, 70, a resident of Fairfield, passed away at his home in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Jovita Contreras Romero, 84, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Bonita “Bonnie” Halls, 77, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, November 8, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Howard Martin, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully November 8, 2018. Funeral Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann O’Donahue, 72, former Mini-Cassia resident passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Denver Colorado. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Hendrik A. Heeling, 62, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday November 7, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Ralph J. Henderson, a 100-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2018, surrounded by family. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.