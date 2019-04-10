Ampelio Salas, 69,of Jackpot Nevada, passed away April 10, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Clemorissa “George” Killgore, 94, of Kimberly, ID passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in her 2nd home in Kimberly, Idaho. Cremation and Private Inurnment are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to remember George may do so on her memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Jean Leoni, a 99-year-old lifelong resident of the Mini-Cassia area, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Carol Marie Black, 83, of Buhl passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at a local care facility. Cremation is pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Evan Lee McEwen, 50, of Twin Falls, passed away April 11, 2019 with family by his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.