Kenneth Jantz, 64, of Gooding passed away at the University of Utah, Sunday June 2, 2019. Services to be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Buhl Mennonite Church.
Jose “Joe” Hernandez, 79, of Hagerman passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Cindy R. Webb, 57, of Hagerman passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Margaret Jane Hoshaw, 78, of Caldwell, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at a Nampa hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.
Joe Lee Partin, 86, of Buhl, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
John Henry Petter, 71, of Buhl, died Tuesday, June 4, 3019 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Michael D. Hochstrasser, a 61-year-old resident of Idaho Falls, former Mini-Cassia resident, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
John Gary Hamby, 73, of Walla Walla, Washington, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.