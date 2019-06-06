{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Jantz, 64, of Gooding passed away at the University of Utah, Sunday June 2, 2019. Services to be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Buhl Mennonite Church.

Jose “Joe” Hernandez, 79, of Hagerman passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Cindy R. Webb, 57, of Hagerman passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Margaret Jane Hoshaw, 78, of Caldwell, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at a Nampa hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Joe Lee Partin, 86, of Buhl, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

John Henry Petter, 71, of Buhl, died Tuesday, June 4, 3019 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Michael D. Hochstrasser, a 61-year-old resident of Idaho Falls, former Mini-Cassia resident, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

John Gary Hamby, 73, of Walla Walla, Washington, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

