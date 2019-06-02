{{featured_button_text}}

LaVon Dalley, 97, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Highland Estates in Burley. Service arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Persis Alice Weston, 83, of Jerome, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at a Jerome care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Willard Bryan Steelmon, a 73-year-old Heyburn resident, died Friday, June 6, 2019, at his home in Heyburn. Pending arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Magdelena Vicente Chino, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on June 1, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Netta Baum, 95, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on June 1, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

