Larry Sellers, 84, of Kimberly passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Lonnie Tamme, 63 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

