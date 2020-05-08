Death Notices
0 entries
Death Notices

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mildred Fallows, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Alfred “Ace” Emery, 76, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News