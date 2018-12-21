Bonnie Newman, 93, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Syringa Place, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Debbie Gonzales, 63 year old Burley resident, died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at her home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
George Joji Kawamoto, a 93-year-old resident of Rupert died December, 20, 2018 at Countryside Care Center in Rupert. Funeral services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.