Bonnie Newman, 93, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Syringa Place, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Debbie Gonzales, 63 year old Burley resident, died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at her home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

George Joji Kawamoto, a 93-year-old resident of Rupert died December, 20, 2018 at Countryside Care Center in Rupert. Funeral services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

