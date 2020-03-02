Death Notices
0 entries
Death Notices

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Larry D. Roberts, 80, of Filer, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Marva Ruth Peterson, age 94, of Murtaugh passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Legacy House of Taylorsville in Taylorsville, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Herbert Wallace Poteet, a 94-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, at his daughter’s home, surrounded by his wife and children. Services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News