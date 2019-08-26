{{featured_button_text}}

Louise Jeanette Brown, 96 of Buhl, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Lawrence Clair Baughman, 83 of Buhl, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Martha "Clarice" Corthell, 90 of Buhl, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Herbert George Michels, 66 of Twin Falls, passed away August 21, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jack Taylor, 80, Carey, Idaho passed away on Aug 26, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Helen Oleta Smith, 73 of Jerome, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Beatrice Bircheat, 96 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. A viewing will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church in Twin Falls with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments