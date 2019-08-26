Louise Jeanette Brown, 96 of Buhl, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Lawrence Clair Baughman, 83 of Buhl, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Martha "Clarice" Corthell, 90 of Buhl, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Herbert George Michels, 66 of Twin Falls, passed away August 21, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Jack Taylor, 80, Carey, Idaho passed away on Aug 26, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Helen Oleta Smith, 73 of Jerome, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Beatrice Bircheat, 96 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. A viewing will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church in Twin Falls with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.