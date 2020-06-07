Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Virginia Lee Wolfe, 81, of Gooding, passed away on June 4, at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Novella Ruth Garcia, 62, of Twin Fall Idaho passed away quietly surrounded by family and friends at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Elvin Edward “Brownie, Bolich, 100, a longtime resident of Jerome, passed away on June 6, at his home, surrounded by his family. Services are pending and will be announced by Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.