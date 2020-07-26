Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delmar Rex Irish, 91, passed away on April 01, 2020. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho. A complete obituary is available at www.wilksfuneral.com.

Ingrid Gould, 81, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday July 25 at Bridgeview Estates. Services are pending and will announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Korri Blodgett, 59, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Vera Lynn McCrae, 72, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

David Lloyd Savage, 85-year-old Burley and former Nyssa, Oregon resident, passed Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Countryside Care Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Wilbur E. Farnworth, 82, of Hagerman, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.