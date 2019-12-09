Betty Maisetti, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away December 8, 2019 at Harmony House in Twin Falls with family by her side. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Maxine Thompson, a 97-year-old resident of Burley, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joshua Armenta, 20, of Glendale, California, formally of Buhl, Idaho passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at a hospital in Los Angeles, CA. Local arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please send your condolences to Reynoldschapel.com
You have free articles remaining.
Edna Louise Buttcane Darling, 90, died December 7, 2019 in American Falls, Idaho. Per her wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com .
Francis L. Wilcox, 71, of Jerome passed away December 8, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farnworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.