Death Notices

Larry Edward Christenson, an 87-year-old resident of Burley, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Larry “Butch” Albert Harms Jr., of Hollister, Id. passed away July 29, 2020 at his home. A graveside memorial service will be held Wed. Aug, 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the West End Cemetery (1574E. 4150N.) Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Lillian Marie Snow, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Sally Matthews McMurray, an 80-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Thelma Louise Evans, 63, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
