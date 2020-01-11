John Edward Reese, 55, of Richfield, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at his residence. To leave condolences please visit John’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Gordon Roy Lynes, 72 of Kaysville, Utah, and former long-time resident of Burley, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home in Kaysville. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Richard R. Huber, 73, of Burley, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
