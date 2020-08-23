 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Allen Doerr, 87, a Twin Falls resident since approximately 1962, passed away peacefully Saturday August 22, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Lena Mae Jorgensen, 97, of Jerome, and formerly of Wendell, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22. 2020 at Creekside Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News