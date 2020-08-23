Death Notices

Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

John Allen Doerr , 87, a Twin Falls resident since approximately 1962, passed away peacefully Saturday August 22, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Lena Mae Jorgensen, 97, of Jerome, and formerly of Wendell, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22. 2020 at Creekside Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.