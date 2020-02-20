death notices

Ruby Allene Kenney, 89, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jodi Marie Lenkner Thiel, 51, of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
David Juhl Friel, 76, of Jerome, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Kimberly Sue Kniep, 56, of Kimberly, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Courtney Hohnhorst, 74, of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Desert View Assisted Care in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Lucas Cameron Wells, 15, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
