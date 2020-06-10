Death Notices

Darrell Nelson, 56, of Filer, passed away quietly at his home, June 9, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Felix H. McLemore, 87, of Kimberly, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at a local care facility. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
Antonio “Nico” Rivas, 37, of Twin Falls, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
William Edward Batory, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away at a local hospital on Monday, June 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
Mary Rohr, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away at Bridgeview Estates, June 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
