Death Notices

Larry Dale Porter , 70 of Buhl, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Abraham Castaneda, 91 passed away Tuesday June 23,2020 at Highland States, Burley Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary

Jay James Martinez, the infant son of Devin J. Martinez and Brooke Lyn Bishop Martinez, passed away at home Monday, June 22, 2020. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Paul Cemetery.