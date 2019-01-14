Tony Randall Ibarra, 41, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Robert C. Wade, 97, a resident of Lancaster, California and formerly of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at his home in Lancaster. Cremation arrangements will take place in California. Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lyndia Junne Bean, 72, of Hansen, died Monday, January 14, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Richard Kirk, 75, of Twin Falls passed away December 17, 2018. At his request there was no service.
George William Wallace, 89, of Boise, died on January 11, 2019. Services are pending with the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise and Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
William Lynn Pettingill, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away January 13, 2018. Friends may call at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 723 Hankins Rd N., in Twin Falls, on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral services will follow at Noon. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
