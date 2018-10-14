Try 1 month for 99¢

Patsey Ruth Cheney, an 87-year-old Rexburg resident, formerly of Heyburn, died Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Homestead Senior Living in Rexburg. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Bryce Campeau, 56, of Twin Falls passed away on October 14, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

