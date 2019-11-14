Richard L Poindexter, 70, of Boise and formerly of Rupert, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Boise. No services are planned.
Louella Jean Mink, 82, of Twin Falls and formerly of Burley, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Margaret Beason, 85, of Filer, Idaho, died, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Serenity Healthcare, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy L. Hodges, 74, of Kimberly passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at her home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Cynthia Juker, 67, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.