Braxton Lee Ploss, 21, of Rupert passed away Sunday November 18, 2018. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Gladys Grace Culley Massio, age 95, of Rupert, died Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living Center in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

