Rona Sue Ariel, 71, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Richard “Dick” Armstrong, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Denise Lynn Peterson, 58, of Jerome, passed away Aug. 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Fred T. Thompson, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
David Perry Maestas, 70, a resident of Boise, formerly of Richfield and Hagerman, passed away Aug. 18, 2019 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
