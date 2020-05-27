Death Notices

Merle Jean VanZante, 89, of Eden passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kenneth Wayne Grubb, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Timothy Anderson, 64, of Mountain Home, passed away at a local care center Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home. 208-587-0612
Renae Green Follett, an 85-year-old Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ronald Ed Stephens, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho Passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Karen K. Sasser, 68 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday May 25, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with Interment to follow at 3 p.m. at the Springfield Steerling Cemetery in Springfield, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Marvin F. Reinke, 76, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Bob Jones, 89, of Hagerman, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence. Cremation is under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
