Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Merle Jean VanZante, 89, of Eden passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Kenneth Wayne Grubb, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

Timothy Anderson, 64, of Mountain Home, passed away at a local care center Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home. 208-587-0612

Renae Green Follett, an 85-year-old Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ronald Ed Stephens, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho Passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.