Karl Lewis Black, 92, of Hunt, died Monday, July 22, 2019 in Burley. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Kandie Sue Piazza, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away with family by her side on July 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Shirley Lee, 64, passed away with loving family members by her side July 22, 2019. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
James Ross Stephenson, age 66 of Boise, ID, passed away on July 22, 2019. Bella Vida Funeral Home serving the family
Edward W. Skinner Jr., 88 of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday July 22, 2019 in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Russell Billings, 75 of Buhl, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Memorial services are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home. Friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneral.com
Reba Sheaffer (Star), 91, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
