Death Notices

Louis Theodore Koopman, 94, of Hagerman, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. Arrangement will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Valerie Kent, 60, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Parkview care and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

