Julian Trevino Lopez, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at countryside rehabilitation Center in Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Charles “Chuck” Lehrman, 92, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at his local church. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Arlee Joyce Hupfer, 83, a resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho and formerly of Fairfield, Idaho, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Becky Haynes, of Rupert, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Lorraine June Molyneux, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

