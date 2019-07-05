Robert Earl Devine, 91, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Carl Michael “Mike” Robinson, 61, of Nampa and formerly of Richfield died July 5, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farnworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Lynda Thorne Cline, 48, Twin Falls passed away at a local hospital on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Vivian L. Hull, 74, of Rupert passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
