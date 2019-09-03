{{featured_button_text}}

Carlene Thomas, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, with loving family by her side. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Donald Vawser, 30 of Eagle, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 near McCall. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Judith Robinson Hurd, of Rockland passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 6, 2019 at Davis-Rose Mortuary. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Rockland LDS chapel with a visitation 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Condolences may be shared at www.davis rosemortuary.com.

