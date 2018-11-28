Rose Lueders Clark, 89, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Rowdy Patrick Hopkins, 15, of Kimberly, passed away November 27, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Funeral Home.
