{{featured_button_text}}

Sergio Alvarez Santana, a 48-year-old resident of Burley, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Rupert, from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Jordan Povey, 26 of Filer, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments