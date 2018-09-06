Donald Lee Roemer passed away suddenly on August, 28, 2018, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Crystal J. Pilant Wilson, 49, of Boise, passed away September 5, 2018 in Boise. She was the daughter of the late Rondo C. and Cynthia Pilant. Crystal was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2010. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Terri Lynn Hess, 52, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at her home. No formal services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
