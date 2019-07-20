{{featured_button_text}}

Randy G. Leypoldt, 65, of Sheridan, WY. and formerly of Buhl, ID, passed away July 17, 2019 in Fairbanks, AK. Funeral services are pending and are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Bertha Reno, 85 of Pocatello formerly of Rupert, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Pocatello. Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

